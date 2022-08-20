First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.93

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.93 and last traded at $48.77, with a volume of 30154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on THFF shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $589.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.63.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.20. First Financial had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in First Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 275,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,512 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 6,488.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

