First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Markus Gloeckler Sells 478 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Markus Gloeckler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Markus Gloeckler sold 805 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,450.00.

On Friday, June 3rd, Markus Gloeckler sold 980 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $71,677.20.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $115.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 214.61 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.08.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

