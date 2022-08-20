First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS) Shares Down 1%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.44 and last traded at $35.55. 10,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 21,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65.
