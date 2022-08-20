First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Shares Down 1.3%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 75,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 188,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
