First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Shares Down 1.3%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 75,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 188,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 66,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,410 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 140,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 90,487 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $852,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

