First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) Trading Down 1.6%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.51 and last traded at $72.70. Approximately 42,885 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 22,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.87.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.58.

