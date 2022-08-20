First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) Trading Down 1.6%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.51 and last traded at $72.70. Approximately 42,885 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 22,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.87.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.58.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.