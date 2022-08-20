First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 3,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 22,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

