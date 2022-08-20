First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FGB opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund ( NYSE:FGB Get Rating ) by 6,566.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,238 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

