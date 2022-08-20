First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.14. 9,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 63,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.
First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06.
