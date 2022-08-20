Fortress Lending (FTS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $109,287.79

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Fortress Lending coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Fortress Lending has a total market cap of $109,287.79 and $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fortress Lending has traded down 60.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00778225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Fortress Lending

Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.

Fortress Lending Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortress Lending directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortress Lending should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortress Lending using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

