Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Declares $0.00 Dividend

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0043 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.
Foxtons Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FXTGY opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Foxtons Group has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.00.
Foxtons Group Company Profile
