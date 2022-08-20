Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Declares $0.00 Dividend

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0043 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FXTGY opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Foxtons Group has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

