Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.30. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 18,964 shares.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $82.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.09 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is currently 1.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Friedman Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Friedman Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 74,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Articles

