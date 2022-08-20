FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 11,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 4,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

FRMO Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65.

About FRMO

(Get Rating)

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.