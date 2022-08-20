FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Joseph P. Zavaglia Sells 5,200 Shares

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FS Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

FS Bancorp stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 213,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 87.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSBW. Raymond James lowered FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.