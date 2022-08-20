FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Insider Patrick Cook Sells 175,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) insider Patrick Cook sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $798,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Patrick Cook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 12th, Patrick Cook sold 8,648 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $45,315.52.
FTC Solar Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of FTCI opened at $4.36 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
