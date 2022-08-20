Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) Shares Up 0.1%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 6,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.