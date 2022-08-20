G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) shares fell 5.3% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.18. 8,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,211,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Specifically, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GTHX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 31,696 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,878,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,049,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 88,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 603,926 shares during the last quarter. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

