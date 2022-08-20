GameCredits (GAME) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. GameCredits has a market cap of $2.86 million and $4,845.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00254717 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001096 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000931 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002398 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,786,979 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

