GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.18

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.18 and traded as high as C$49.46. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$49.12, with a volume of 0 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “not updated” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.75.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Insider Activity

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,365.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

