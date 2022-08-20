Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $322.68 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $322.68 million and $1.61 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004677 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,243.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003802 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00127097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033398 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00100442 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 324,780,481 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar.

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

