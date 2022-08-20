Gems Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $129,350.88 and approximately $30,483.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,126.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003746 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00126826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00076960 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

