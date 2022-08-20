General Electric (NYSE:GE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.01. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

