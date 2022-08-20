Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.48

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.48 and traded as high as C$2.60. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.54, with a volume of 0 shares.

Geodrill Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.49. The company has a market cap of C$121.77 million and a PE ratio of 5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

