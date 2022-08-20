GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Up 7.2%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.86. 532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on GHRS. HC Wainwright began coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on GH Research in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.
GH Research Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of GH Research by 373.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth $102,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GH Research Company Profile
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
