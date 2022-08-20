Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 89.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.0%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 77.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.