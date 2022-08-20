Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,633,955.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $149,400.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $154,530.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $164,610.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $159,390.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $150,930.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $137,070.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $140,220.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $3,014,000.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $96,169.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $619,462.70.

eXp World Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,761. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $55.43.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). eXp World had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. eXp World’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

