Glenview Trust Co Buys 3,785 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,790,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,970,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,798.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 260,371 shares during the period. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,283,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,742,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
IVE stock opened at $149.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.25 and a 200-day moving average of $148.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
