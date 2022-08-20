Glenview Trust Co Buys 651 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.