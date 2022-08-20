Glenview Trust Co Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $250.86 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

