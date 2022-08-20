Glenview Trust Co Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1,581.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 18,078 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,656 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXD opened at $242.00 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $138.57 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.02.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

