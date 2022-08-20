Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

