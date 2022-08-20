Glenview Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. US Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

DHR opened at $292.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

