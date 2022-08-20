Glenview Trust Co Sells 5,603 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF Industries Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on CF. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.84.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average is $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.