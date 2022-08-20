Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Insider Nazila Habibizad Sells 4,678 Shares of Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBT opened at $67.02 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $73.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.88.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global Blood Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 39.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

