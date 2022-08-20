Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $4.80. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 213 shares.
Global Blue Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.73 million, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.52.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.93 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
