Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $4.80. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 213 shares.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.73 million, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Blue Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,853,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

Featured Stories

