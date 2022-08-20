Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Shares Down 0.3%

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 2,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.
Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98.
Institutional Trading of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
