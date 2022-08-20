Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) Shares Up 0.3%

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.36. 192,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 340,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.
Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.