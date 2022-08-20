Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) Shares Up 0.3%

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.36. 192,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 340,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.