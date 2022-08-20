Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.86. 36,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 69,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.
Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98.
