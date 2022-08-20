Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Earnings Results

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Globant Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GLOB opened at $224.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.99. Globant has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Institutional Trading of Globant

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 9.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Globant

GLOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.14.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

