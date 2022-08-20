goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$196.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$132.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 25.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$110.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$122.50. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$95.00 and a 52 week high of C$218.35.

goeasy Announces Dividend

goeasy Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

