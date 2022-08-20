GoldBlocks Price Reaches $0.0017 (GB)

GoldBlocks (GB) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. GoldBlocks has a market cap of $26,302.42 and approximately $3.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldBlocks has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00215262 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001570 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008356 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.84 or 0.00467895 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000289 BTC.

GoldBlocks Profile

GoldBlocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldBlocks is a gold based PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that is based on the idea of portable wealth. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

