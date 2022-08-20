Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.21% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,421,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,875,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,426,000 after acquiring an additional 161,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,168,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,192,000 after buying an additional 142,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,809,000 after purchasing an additional 133,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 574,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after buying an additional 116,072 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

GEM stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $39.97.

