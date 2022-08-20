Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,607.39

Shares of Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,607.39 ($31.51) and traded as high as GBX 2,967 ($35.85). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 2,910 ($35.16), with a volume of 2,804 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Goodwin Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,609.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,023.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £224.55 million and a P/E ratio of 1,727.81.
Goodwin Cuts Dividend
About Goodwin
Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.
Featured Articles
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.