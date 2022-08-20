Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,607.39

Shares of Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,607.39 ($31.51) and traded as high as GBX 2,967 ($35.85). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 2,910 ($35.16), with a volume of 2,804 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,609.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,023.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £224.55 million and a P/E ratio of 1,727.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.65) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Goodwin’s payout ratio is currently 60.50%.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

