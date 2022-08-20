GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
GrafTech International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 65.0% per year over the last three years. GrafTech International has a payout ratio of 3.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GrafTech International to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.
GrafTech International Stock Performance
Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $13.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,154 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 61.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,222,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after buying an additional 1,231,952 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in GrafTech International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,993,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after buying an additional 692,996 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 190.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 524,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in GrafTech International by 1,067.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 375,570 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About GrafTech International
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.
