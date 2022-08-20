GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

GrafTech International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 65.0% per year over the last three years. GrafTech International has a payout ratio of 3.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GrafTech International to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 807.51% and a net margin of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,154 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 61.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,222,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after buying an additional 1,231,952 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in GrafTech International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,993,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after buying an additional 692,996 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 190.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 524,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in GrafTech International by 1,067.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 375,570 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Articles

