Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,270 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,477,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares during the period. Plustick Management LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,283,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,140,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.89.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

