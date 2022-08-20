Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.30 million-$209.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.23 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.66 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 1.0 %

LOPE opened at $85.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average of $91.14. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.