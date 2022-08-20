Green Climate World Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.84 Million (WGC)

Green Climate World (WGC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Green Climate World has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Green Climate World has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $192,967.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Green Climate World coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001685 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Green Climate World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,248.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003740 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00127486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00032865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00101422 BTC.

Green Climate World Profile

Green Climate World is a coin. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,735,989 coins. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official.

Buying and Selling Green Climate World

According to CryptoCompare, “The WeGen (World Ecosystem for Genuine Products) Platform is an anti-counterfeit system using a unique 3D label technology tied to an immutable blockchain. It aims to create a culture for the global supply chain ecosystem where manufacturers, distributors, and consumers are able to effectively respond to the counterfeit industry while being rewarded for doing so. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Green Climate World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Green Climate World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Green Climate World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Green Climate World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Green Climate World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.