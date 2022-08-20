Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on Grenke in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €35.30 ($36.02) price objective on Grenke in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of ETR GLJ opened at €23.30 ($23.78) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.67. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.11. Grenke has a 12 month low of €20.98 ($21.41) and a 12 month high of €38.66 ($39.45).

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

