Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $845.90

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 845.90 ($10.22) and traded as low as GBX 810.10 ($9.79). Gresham House shares last traded at GBX 814 ($9.84), with a volume of 29,016 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($15.41) price target on shares of Gresham House in a report on Monday, July 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 844.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 881.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £311.55 million and a P/E ratio of 2,472.56.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

