Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on the stock.
Griffin Mining Price Performance
LON:GFM opened at GBX 85 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Griffin Mining has a one year low of GBX 80 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 121 ($1.46). The company has a market cap of £147.86 million and a PE ratio of 780.58.
Griffin Mining Company Profile
