Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on the stock.

LON:GFM opened at GBX 85 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Griffin Mining has a one year low of GBX 80 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 121 ($1.46). The company has a market cap of £147.86 million and a PE ratio of 780.58.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

