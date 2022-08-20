Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GRPN. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.06. Groupon has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Groupon news, major shareholder Jan Barta bought 11,846 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $148,311.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,271,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,443,511.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $1,370,261.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,177,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,633,405.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jan Barta bought 11,846 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $148,311.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,271,846 shares in the company, valued at $28,443,511.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 407,534 shares of company stock worth $5,540,502. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

